Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Chattanooga
Current Records: The Citadel 9-16; Chattanooga 12-13
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Citadel was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 79-59 loss to the UNCG Spartans. The losing side was boosted by guard David Maynard, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga lost to the Western Carolina Catamounts on the road by a decisive 83-68 margin. Chattanooga's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward KC Hankton, who had 17 points along with seven boards.
The losses put The Citadel at 9-16 and Chattanooga at 12-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Citadel is 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. The Mocs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.
- Dec 29, 2022 - The Citadel 76 vs. Chattanooga 68
- Mar 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. The Citadel 62
- Jan 08, 2022 - Chattanooga 85 vs. The Citadel 67
- Feb 13, 2021 - Chattanooga 70 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - The Citadel 92 vs. Chattanooga 87
- Feb 19, 2020 - Chattanooga 91 vs. The Citadel 68
- Jan 22, 2020 - Chattanooga 92 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 21, 2019 - Chattanooga 68 vs. The Citadel 65
- Jan 19, 2019 - Chattanooga 73 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 08, 2018 - Chattanooga 85 vs. The Citadel 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - The Citadel 110 vs. Chattanooga 101
- Feb 27, 2017 - The Citadel 85 vs. Chattanooga 76
- Jan 11, 2017 - Chattanooga 83 vs. The Citadel 73
- Feb 01, 2016 - Chattanooga 125 vs. The Citadel 85
- Jan 02, 2016 - Chattanooga 84 vs. The Citadel 78