Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Chattanooga

Current Records: The Citadel 9-16; Chattanooga 12-13

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Citadel was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 79-59 loss to the UNCG Spartans. The losing side was boosted by guard David Maynard, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga lost to the Western Carolina Catamounts on the road by a decisive 83-68 margin. Chattanooga's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward KC Hankton, who had 17 points along with seven boards.

The losses put The Citadel at 9-16 and Chattanooga at 12-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Citadel is 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. The Mocs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.