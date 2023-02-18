Who's Playing

UNCG @ Chattanooga

Current Records: UNCG 18-10; Chattanooga 15-13

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at noon ET Feb. 18 at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga should still be feeling good after a big victory, while UNCG will be looking to right the ship.

The Mocs took their contest against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday by a conclusive 78-58 score.

Meanwhile, the Spartans received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-71 to the Samford Bulldogs.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Chattanooga lost to UNCG on the road by a decisive 73-61 margin. Maybe Chattanooga will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chattanooga.

  • Jan 04, 2023 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 61
  • Feb 17, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 70
  • Jan 20, 2022 - Chattanooga 72 vs. UNCG 64
  • Feb 20, 2021 - UNCG 60 vs. Chattanooga 55
  • Jan 23, 2021 - UNCG 74 vs. Chattanooga 66
  • Mar 07, 2020 - Chattanooga 78 vs. UNCG 68
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Chattanooga 74 vs. UNCG 72
  • Jan 18, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Chattanooga 52
  • Feb 09, 2019 - UNCG 78 vs. Chattanooga 63
  • Dec 29, 2018 - UNCG 85 vs. Chattanooga 72
  • Feb 23, 2018 - UNCG 72 vs. Chattanooga 51
  • Jan 29, 2018 - Chattanooga 87 vs. UNCG 85
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Chattanooga 91 vs. UNCG 68
  • Jan 02, 2017 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 68
  • Feb 20, 2016 - UNCG 79 vs. Chattanooga 64
  • Jan 21, 2016 - Chattanooga 73 vs. UNCG 60