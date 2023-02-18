Who's Playing
UNCG @ Chattanooga
Current Records: UNCG 18-10; Chattanooga 15-13
What to Know
The Chattanooga Mocs and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at noon ET Feb. 18 at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga should still be feeling good after a big victory, while UNCG will be looking to right the ship.
The Mocs took their contest against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday by a conclusive 78-58 score.
Meanwhile, the Spartans received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-71 to the Samford Bulldogs.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Chattanooga lost to UNCG on the road by a decisive 73-61 margin. Maybe Chattanooga will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
UNCG have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chattanooga.
- Jan 04, 2023 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 61
- Feb 17, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Jan 20, 2022 - Chattanooga 72 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - UNCG 60 vs. Chattanooga 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - UNCG 74 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Mar 07, 2020 - Chattanooga 78 vs. UNCG 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Chattanooga 74 vs. UNCG 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Chattanooga 52
- Feb 09, 2019 - UNCG 78 vs. Chattanooga 63
- Dec 29, 2018 - UNCG 85 vs. Chattanooga 72
- Feb 23, 2018 - UNCG 72 vs. Chattanooga 51
- Jan 29, 2018 - Chattanooga 87 vs. UNCG 85
- Feb 02, 2017 - Chattanooga 91 vs. UNCG 68
- Jan 02, 2017 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - UNCG 79 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Chattanooga 73 vs. UNCG 60