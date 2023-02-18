Who's Playing

UNCG @ Chattanooga

Current Records: UNCG 18-10; Chattanooga 15-13

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at noon ET Feb. 18 at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga should still be feeling good after a big victory, while UNCG will be looking to right the ship.

The Mocs took their contest against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday by a conclusive 78-58 score.

Meanwhile, the Spartans received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-71 to the Samford Bulldogs.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Chattanooga lost to UNCG on the road by a decisive 73-61 margin. Maybe Chattanooga will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chattanooga.