Who's Playing

VMI @ Chattanooga

Current Records: VMI 5-11; Chattanooga 9-7

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Chattanooga and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mocs winning the first 78-74 on the road and VMI taking the second 80-75.

Chattanooga ended up a good deal behind the UNCG Spartans when they played on Wednesday, losing 73-61.

Meanwhile, VMI came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 87-78.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 13 games against VMI.