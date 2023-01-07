Who's Playing
VMI @ Chattanooga
Current Records: VMI 5-11; Chattanooga 9-7
What to Know
The VMI Keydets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Keydets and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Chattanooga winning the first 78-74 on the road and VMI taking the second 80-75.
VMI came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 87-78.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga lost to the UNCG Spartans on the road by a decisive 73-61 margin.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mocs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 13 games against VMI.
- Feb 19, 2022 - VMI 80 vs. Chattanooga 75
- Jan 22, 2022 - Chattanooga 78 vs. VMI 74
- Jan 02, 2021 - VMI 84 vs. Chattanooga 79
- Feb 26, 2020 - Chattanooga 71 vs. VMI 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Chattanooga 86 vs. VMI 67
- Feb 07, 2019 - Chattanooga 71 vs. VMI 70
- Dec 09, 2018 - Chattanooga 83 vs. VMI 65
- Feb 25, 2018 - VMI 68 vs. Chattanooga 65
- Jan 27, 2018 - VMI 70 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Feb 15, 2017 - Chattanooga 74 vs. VMI 68
- Jan 25, 2017 - VMI 80 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Feb 29, 2016 - Chattanooga 67 vs. VMI 65
- Feb 18, 2016 - Chattanooga 85 vs. VMI 59