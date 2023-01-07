Who's Playing

VMI @ Chattanooga

Current Records: VMI 5-11; Chattanooga 9-7

What to Know

The VMI Keydets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Keydets and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Chattanooga winning the first 78-74 on the road and VMI taking the second 80-75.

VMI came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 87-78.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga lost to the UNCG Spartans on the road by a decisive 73-61 margin.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 13 games against VMI.