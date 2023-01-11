Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Western Carolina 10-7; Chattanooga 10-7

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at McKenzie Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Western Carolina winning the first 70-59 at home and Chattanooga taking the second 65-47.

The Catamounts made easy work of the Mercer Bears this past Saturday and carried off a 73-45 win.

Meanwhile, the VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Mocs proved too difficult a challenge. Chattanooga came out on top against VMI by a score of 85-78.

Western Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 10-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Catamounts and the Mocs clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.50

Odds

The Mocs are a big 9-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.