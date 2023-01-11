Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Chattanooga
Current Records: Western Carolina 10-7; Chattanooga 10-7
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at McKenzie Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Western Carolina winning the first 70-59 at home and Chattanooga taking the second 65-47.
The Catamounts made easy work of the Mercer Bears this past Saturday and carried off a 73-45 win.
Meanwhile, the VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Mocs proved too difficult a challenge. Chattanooga came out on top against VMI by a score of 85-78.
Western Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 10-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Catamounts and the Mocs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Ticket Cost: $37.50
Odds
The Mocs are a big 9-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Chattanooga 65 vs. Western Carolina 47
- Jan 12, 2022 - Western Carolina 70 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Feb 17, 2021 - Chattanooga 89 vs. Western Carolina 81
- Feb 03, 2021 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Western Carolina 67
- Feb 01, 2020 - Western Carolina 64 vs. Chattanooga 61
- Dec 03, 2019 - Western Carolina 87 vs. Chattanooga 77
- Jan 31, 2019 - Western Carolina 105 vs. Chattanooga 96
- Jan 03, 2019 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Feb 01, 2018 - Western Carolina 70 vs. Chattanooga 68
- Jan 04, 2018 - Western Carolina 75 vs. Chattanooga 63
- Feb 04, 2017 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Western Carolina 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Western Carolina 48
- Mar 06, 2016 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - Western Carolina 67 vs. Chattanooga 61
- Jan 14, 2016 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Western Carolina 58