Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 7-3; Chattanooga 5-3

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will take on the Chattanooga Mocs on the road at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Panthers had enough points to win and then some against the IUPUI Jaguars this past Saturday, taking their game 74-61.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on the road this past Saturday as they won 82-71.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought Wisconsin-Milwaukee up to 7-3 and Chattanooga to 5-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin-Milwaukee is stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. The Mocs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mocs slightly, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.