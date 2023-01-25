Who's Playing
Wofford @ Chattanooga
Current Records: Wofford 11-10; Chattanooga 11-10
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers haven't won a matchup against the Chattanooga Mocs since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Wofford and Chattanooga will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The game between the Terriers and the Furman Paladins on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Wofford falling 96-82 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Chattanooga this past Saturday, but luck did not. They lost to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at home by a decisive 78-62 margin.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 11-10. Wofford is 6-3 after losses this season, the Mocs 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chattanooga have won ten out of their last 17 games against Wofford.
