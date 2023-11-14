Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: CSNorthridge 1-1, Chicago State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will be playing at home against the CSNorthridge Matadors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jones Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Cougars beat the Screaming Eagles 78-67.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact CSNorthridge proved on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-73 win over the Vandals. Having forecasted a close win for CSNorthridge, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Matadors, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chicago State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.