Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Delaware State 2-6, Chicago State 2-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

Chicago State is on a three-game streak of home losses, Delaware State a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Chicago State Cougars will take on the Delaware State Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Cougars couldn't handle the Ramblers and fell 62-53. Chicago State has struggled against Loyola Chi. recently, as their match on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Jahsean Corbett, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Delaware State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 84-81. Delaware State found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The Cougars have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season. As for the Hornets, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chicago State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Chicago State came up short against Delaware State when the teams last played back in February, falling 66-60. Will Chicago State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Delaware State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.