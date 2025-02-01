Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: LIU 10-13, Chicago State 2-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the LIU Sharks and the Chicago State Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones Convocation Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

LIU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 63-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of CCSU on Thursday. The matchup marked the Sharks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chicago State ended up a good deal behind CCSU on Sunday and lost 81-64.

LIU's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-13. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-20.

LIU was able to grind out a solid win over Chicago State when the teams last played on January 5th, winning 53-39. The rematch might be a little tougher for LIU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

LIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.