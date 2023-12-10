Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: St. Thomas 5-4, Chicago State 3-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jones Convocation Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tommies beat the Panthers 75-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for St. Thomas.

Meanwhile, Chicago State finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Hatters on Sunday as the Cougars made off with a 77-54 win.

The Tommies pushed their record up to 5-4 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 3-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chicago State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went St. Thomas' way against Chicago State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as St. Thomas made off with a 83-61 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Thomas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Chicago State and St. Thomas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.