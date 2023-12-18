Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-8, Chicago State 5-9

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

UT-Rio Grande Valley is 10-0 against Chicago State since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET at Jones Convocation Center.

The point spread may have favored UT-Rio Grande Valley last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-76 to the Islanders. UT-Rio Grande Valley found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense.

Chicago State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They skirted by the Beacons 63-62 on Saturday thanks to a clutch driving layup from Wesley Cardet Jr. with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Cardet Jr., who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Jahsean Corbett was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Vaqueros have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-9 record this season.

UT-Rio Grande Valley skirted past Chicago State 85-82 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

UT-Rio Grande Valley has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 6 years.