Who's Playing
UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Chicago State Cougars
Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-8, Chicago State 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
UT-Rio Grande Valley is 10-0 against Chicago State since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET at Jones Convocation Center.
The point spread may have favored UT-Rio Grande Valley last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-76 to the Islanders. UT-Rio Grande Valley found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense.
Chicago State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They skirted by the Beacons 63-62 on Saturday thanks to a clutch driving layup from Wesley Cardet Jr. with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.
Among those leading the charge was Cardet Jr., who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Jahsean Corbett was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds.
The Vaqueros have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-9 record this season.
UT-Rio Grande Valley skirted past Chicago State 85-82 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
UT-Rio Grande Valley has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 6 years.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 85 vs. Chicago State 82
- Jan 13, 2022 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 85 vs. Chicago State 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 75 vs. Chicago State 64
- Jan 11, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 87 vs. Chicago State 63
- Feb 28, 2019 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 82 vs. Chicago State 77
- Jan 31, 2019 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 77 vs. Chicago State 46
- Feb 24, 2018 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 83 vs. Chicago State 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 87 vs. Chicago State 81
- Jan 21, 2017 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 85 vs. Chicago State 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 83 vs. Chicago State 64