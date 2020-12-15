Tuesday afternoon's college basketball schedule features a matchup between in-state rivals, albeit from different conferences. The WAC's Chicago State Cougars visit the Illinois State Redbirds (MVC), with regional bragging rights on the line. Chicago State is in search of its first victory this season after an 0-6 start. Illinois State sits at 2-3 on the young season, though the Redbirds have lost two straight games.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Illinois State as a 21-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144 in the latest Chicago State vs. Illinois State odds.

Chicago State vs. Illinois State spread: Illinois State -21

Chicago State vs. Illinois State over-under: 144 points

CSU: The Cougars are 1-5 against the spread this season

ISU: The Redbirds are 6-7-1 against the spread in the last 14 home games

What you need to know about Chicago State

The Cougars are undeniably struggling, but they have a pair of talented guards in senior Xavier Johnson and junior Levelle Zeigler. Johnson led the team in scoring during the 2019-20 season, averaging 15.4 points and shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. Zeigler leads the team in scoring so far in 2020-21, and they will rely on both players for shot creation. Illinois State is allowing opponents to shoot 55 percent on 2-point attempts this season, providing some optimism near the rim, and the Redbirds are also outside the top 200 nationally in turnover creation at 17.4 percent.

Defensively, Chicago State will need to secure the glass, but Illinois State is grabbing only 23.6 percent of offensive rebounds this season. Finally, the Redbirds are a poor free throw shooting team, making only 59.7 percent of their attempts, and that inefficiency could help Chicago State.

What you need to know about Illinois State

The Redbirds have a talented pair of junior contributors in guard Josiah Strong and forward Dusan Mahorcic. Strong is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per game, while also shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point distance. Mahorcic missed the team's first three games but, since returning, he is averaging a double-double with 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest. Illinois State maximizes possessions by taking the care of the ball, turning the ball over on only 18.1 percent of possessions, and the Redbirds are above-average in 3-point shooting and tempo.

Defensively, Illinois State has a 9.7 block rate, ranking well above-average, and the Redbirds are better than the national baseline in both defensive rebounding and 3-point shooting allowed. Against a Chicago State that projects as one of the worst teams in the nation statistically, Illinois State should be in a favorable position on both ends.

