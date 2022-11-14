Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Chicago State

Current Records: IUPUI 0-2; Chicago State 0-2

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Jones Convocation Center at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

There's no need to mince words: the Jaguars lost to the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 80-48.

Meanwhile, the Chicago State Cougars suffered a grim 83-61 defeat to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Friday.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-2. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: IUPUI is stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 52.4 on average. The Cougars experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 31.50% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chicago State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.