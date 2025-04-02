Ole Miss coach Chris Beard will remain with the Rebels despite being a candidate for the Texas A&M job, CBS Sports' John Talty confirms. Beard will receive a raise and an NIL budget considered to be top five within the SEC to remain with the program.

Beard was a logical candidate to replace Buzz Williams at Texas A&M because of his ties to the Lone Star State. The former Texas and Texas Tech coach has spent the last two years with Ole Miss and guided the program to its first berth in the Sweet 16 since 2001 last month.

With Beard no longer in the running for the job, Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts has an opportunity to reset the basketball program. Other candidates Alberts could give a call to include Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and Oklahoma coach Porter Moser.

The latest dominos fell after Villanova hired Kevin Willard from Maryland, creating an opening for Williams from Texas A&M. The Aggies won at least 21 games during the last four seasons under Williams but lost to No. 5 seed Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish with a 23-11 record.