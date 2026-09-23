Chris Spatola, an ESPN analyst, son-in-law of Mike Krzyzewski and a former Duke basketball assistant coach from 2007-12, died on Monday. He was 47.

"There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola," the Krzyzewski family said in a statement. "Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask for privacy as our entire family, particularly Jamie and her three beautiful children, grieve and process this unimaginable loss."

Before his coaching and broadcasting career, Spatola was a four-year starter at Army, where he finished No. 10 all-time in career points (1,543). After his playing career ended, Spatola served for the United States Army in active duty from 2002-07. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal for exceptional combat performance and the Army Commendation Medal for outstanding leadership.

Following years of military service, Spatola joined Krzyzewski's Duke staff in 2007.

Spatola spent five seasons on Duke's coaching staff (2007-12) which included four ACC titles and a national championship win over Butler in 2010. Spatola was also a court coach on Krzyzewski's staff with Team USA at the 2008 Olympics and the 2010 FIBA World Championship, where Team USA captured gold both times.

Spatola had been with ESPN since 2015 as a college basketball analyst.

"Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN's college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster," ESPN said in a statement. "He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Spatola and Krzyzewski's daughter, Jamie, have three children.