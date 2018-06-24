Chris Webber accepts Jim Harbaugh's invitation to serve as honorary Michigan football captain

Chris Webber will return to Ann Arbor at some point during the 2018 college football season.

The former Fab Five standout this week was invited by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be an honorary captain for the football team for a game in 2018, and he graciously accepted on the spot during a live appearance on The M Zone radio with the Wolverines' head man.

"Coach, you know that's no problem," Webber said. "I'm definitely honored and, as you know, and getting to speak to you over the years, I love what you've done with the program and good luck. And yeah, I will definitely be a part of it .. You know I would do anything for you. The No. 4s at Michigan need to stick together."

Webber left the Michigan basketball team following his sophomore season in 1993 to enter the NBA Draft, where he was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. After he left, he was later implicated in an NCAA investigation for accepting improper benefits from booster Ed Martin. He was banished from Michigan's campus for 10 years in addition to self-imposed sanctions from Michigan that included the forfeiture of wins during his two seasons and the removal of the 1992 and 1993 Final Four banners.

Though Webber's ban from Michigan was lifted in 2013, he has yet to make an appearance back in Ann Arbor. So his public declaration that he will return to his alma mater is a step in the right direction to potentially mending a relationship that has gone dormant over the last decade.

It's unclear which game Webber will serve as honorary captain, but one thing is quite clear: His return will be met with great fanfare as they welcome back one of the best players to ever come through Michigan.