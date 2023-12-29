Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Evansville 10-2, Cincinnati 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Evansville has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fifth Third Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Evansville has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped last Wednesday as they easily beat the Golden Eagles 82-51 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Evansville did.

Evansville relied on the efforts of Ben Humrichous, who scored 15 points, and Chuck Bailey III, who scored 18 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bailey III has scored all season. Less helpful for Evansville was Cam Haffner's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats earned a 83-75 victory over the Hatters on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Cincinnati.

Dan Skillings Jr. was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Day Day Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Aces pushed their record up to 10-2 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.8 points per game. As for the Bearcats, their victory bumped their record up to 10-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Evansville and Cincinnati are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Evansville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Evansville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 17.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.