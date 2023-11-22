Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-1, Cincinnati 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Georgia Tech likes a good challenge.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Cincinnati proved on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Norse as the Bearcats made off with a 90-66 victory.

Cincinnati's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Georgia Tech last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the River Hawks by a score of 74-71.

Georgia Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dallan 'Deebo' Coleman, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for Georgia Tech was Miles Kelly's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Bearcats' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Yellow Jackets, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-1.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Cincinnati and Georgia Tech are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cincinnati hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 10.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

