Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Houston 20-3, Cincinnati 15-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Houston is 9-1 against the Bearcats since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Cougars strolled past the Cowboys with points to spare, taking the game 79-63.

Among those leading the charge was Jamal Shead, who scored 23 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Mylik Wilson, who scored 12 points along with two steals.

Texas Tech typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Cincinnati proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 victory over the Red Raiders.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cincinnati to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aziz Bandaogo, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. Dan Skillings Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Cougars' win was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 20-3. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 28 points. As for the Bearcats, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Houston's way against the Bearcats in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the Cougars made off with a 69-48 victory. Does Houston have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bearcats turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Houston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cincinnati.