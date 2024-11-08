Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Morehead State 1-1, Cincinnati 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face off against the Morehead State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fifth Third Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Cincinnati is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 109-54. With the Bearcats ahead 55-32 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Cincinnati got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dan Skillings Jr. out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Skillings Jr. also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Simas Lukosius, who went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points.

Cincinnati was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff only posted seven.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 45 points in their last matchup, Morehead State made sure to put some points up on the board against Boyce on Wednesday. Morehead State took their contest with ease, bagging an 89-48 victory over Boyce.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Cincinnati, as the team is favored by a full 27.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 27.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 27-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

