Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky Norse @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 1-2, Cincinnati 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $13.52

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Fifth Third Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Bearcats earned a 85-73 win over the Eagles.

Viktor Lakhin was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jizzle James, who scored 13 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Norse strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 85-68.

The Bearcats pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Norse, their victory bumped their record up to 1-2.

Looking forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cincinnati have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 12.5-point favorite against Northern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Nov 16, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 64 vs. Cincinnati 51

Dec 04, 2018 - Cincinnati 78 vs. Northern Kentucky 65

Injury Report for Cincinnati

Aziz Bandaogo: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Jamille Reynolds: Out for the Season (Transfer Portal)

Injury Report for Northern Kentucky