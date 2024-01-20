Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Oklahoma 14-3, Cincinnati 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Sooners were able to grind out a solid win over the Mountaineers, taking the game 77-63.

Oklahoma got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Javian McCollum out in front who scored 13 points along with five assists. Jalon Moore was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cincinnati ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They snuck past the Horned Frogs with a 81-77 win.

Cincinnati's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Day Day Thomas led the charge by scoring 21 points along with six assists and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Thomas has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of John Newman III, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

The Sooners pushed their record up to 14-3 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23 points. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 13-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Oklahoma and Cincinnati are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oklahoma is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

