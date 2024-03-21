Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Cincinnati looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Cincinnati is up 38-35 over San Fran.

If Cincinnati keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-14 in no time. On the other hand, San Fran. will have to make due with a 23-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: San Fran. 22-9, Cincinnati 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Cincinnati is heading back home. They and the San Fran. Dons are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena in a Big 12 postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Cincinnati probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Kansas. The Bearcats fell 68-56 to the Bears on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

Meanwhile, San Fran. probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Portland. The Dons took a 89-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs last Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for San Fran. in their matchups with Gonzaga: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Williams, who scored 17 points along with six assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonathan Mogbo, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

The Bearcats' defeat dropped their record down to 20-14. As for the Dons, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-10 record this season.

Looking ahead, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Cincinnati is a solid 6-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

