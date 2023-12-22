Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Stetson 7-5, Cincinnati 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, Stetson's game was all tied up 36-36 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 80-68. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats strolled past the Warriors with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 65-49. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Viktor Lakhin, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Hatters' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-5. As for the Bearcats, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 20-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bearcats, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

