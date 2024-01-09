Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Texas 11-3, Cincinnati 12-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Fifth Third Arena. The timing is sure in Cincinnati's favor as the team sits on 16 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Texas has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, the Bearcats beat the Cougars 71-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cincinnati to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aziz Bandaogo, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Bandaogo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Viktor Lakhin, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-67 to the Red Raiders.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Max Abmas, who scored 18 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Texas were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas Tech only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

The Bearcats' win bumped their record up to 12-2. As for the Longhorns, their defeat ended a 17-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Cincinnati hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.