Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: UIC 0-0, Cincinnati 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.11

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will host the UIC Flames to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Fifth Third Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be points, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Cincinnati finished last season ranked 53rd in the nation in points, having averaged 77.9 per game. UIC, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 294th with 67.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Cincinnati finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, UIC sure didn't have their best season, finishing 12-19.

As for their game on Monday, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 15-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

