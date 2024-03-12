Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: West Virginia 9-22, Cincinnati 18-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. West Virginia is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact West Virginia found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 92-56 loss at the hands of the Bearcats.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, West Virginia struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Mountaineers have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their victory bumped their record up to 18-13.

West Virginia was dealt a punishing 92-56 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati in their previous matchup on Saturday. Can West Virginia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati and West Virginia both have 1 win in their last 2 games.