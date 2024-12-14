Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Xavier 8-2, Cincinnati 7-1

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Xavier is 7-2 against Cincinnati since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Xavier Musketeers will head out to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The Musketeers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Xavier is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Morgan State 119-58 on Tuesday. The Musketeers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 25 points or more this season.

Zach Freemantle was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Foster, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds.

Xavier smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Cincinnati, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They took down Howard 84-67 on Sunday.

Cincinnati's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Simas Lukosius led the charge by going 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three steals. Lukosius had some trouble finding his footing against Villanova last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Aziz Bandaogo was another key player, going 8 for 10 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds.

Xavier pushed their record up to 8-2 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Cincinnati, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Xavier has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Xavier beat Cincinnati 84-79 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Xavier since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Xavier has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Cincinnati.