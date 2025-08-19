Cincinnati star guard Jizzle James has been dismissed from the team and is not a current member of the school's basketball program, coach Wes Miller said in a statement on Tuesday. James, the son of former NFL star running back Edgerrin James, finished the 2024-25 season as Cincinnati's leading scorer.

"Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer," Miller said in a statement. "We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time."

James started in 35 games last season for Cincinnati and averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He primarily came off the bench during the 2023-24 campaign and averaged 8.8 points while logging 19.3 minutes per game.

Cincinnati finished the 2024-25 season with 19-16 in Miller's fourth year with the program. Despite winning 22 games in the Bearcats' first season as a member of the Big 12, the program missed the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats' last appearance in the NCAA Tournament came in 2019, when Mick Cronin was leading the Cincinnati program.

The Bearcats were active during the transfer portal window, signing former FAU center Baba Miller and UCF big man Moustapha Thiam.