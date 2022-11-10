Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland State 0-1; Cincinnati 1-0

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Fifth Third Arena. Cleveland State will be seeking to avenge the 81-62 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 21 of 2017.

The Vikings were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 72-68 to the Notre Dame College of Ohio Falcons.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Cincinnati at home against the Chaminade Silverswords on Monday as the squad secured a 98-55 victory.

Cincinnati's win lifted them to 1-0 while Cleveland State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Bearcats can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.98

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 20-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.