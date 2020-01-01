Cincinnati vs. Connecticut live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Connecticut basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Connecticut 9-3; Cincinnati 7-5
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats are 9-1 against the Connecticut Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Cincinnati will look to defend their home court against UConn at 7 p.m. ET. The Bearcats will be hoping to build upon the 64-60 win they picked up against UConn the last time they played in last February.
Cincinnati came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes two weeks ago, falling 77-70. G Keith Williams had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, UConn ended the year with a bang, routing the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 69-47 on Sunday. UConn G Christian Vital looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bearcats are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
Connecticut's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if the Huskies can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $7.50
Odds
The Bearcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won nine out of their last ten games against Connecticut.
- Feb 24, 2019 - Cincinnati 64 vs. Connecticut 60
- Jan 12, 2019 - Cincinnati 74 vs. Connecticut 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Cincinnati 77 vs. Connecticut 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Cincinnati 65 vs. Connecticut 57
- Mar 11, 2017 - Cincinnati 81 vs. Connecticut 71
- Mar 05, 2017 - Cincinnati 67 vs. Connecticut 47
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cincinnati 82 vs. Connecticut 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Connecticut 104 vs. Cincinnati 97
- Feb 20, 2016 - Cincinnati 65 vs. Connecticut 60
- Jan 28, 2016 - Cincinnati 58 vs. Connecticut 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
FOTW: Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey
The Wildcats' Maxey was great vs. Louisville and four of the six best freshmen in college basketball...
-
Top 25 And 1: Butler faces tough test
The Bulldogs and Red Storm enter this game with a combined record of 23-3
-
Coaches Poll: Duke No. 2 behind Zags
Undefeated Auburn is No. 7 and undefeated San Diego State is No. 12.
-
AP Top 25: Zags stay No. 1, Duke No. 2
A look at the new AP top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday
-
KU plane has engine failure; team 'safe'
The team is all safe and is staying the night in San Jose before a return trip back to Lawrence
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga takes top spot
The Zags are 13-1 and might just hold the top spot through Selection Sunday
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic