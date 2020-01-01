Cincinnati vs. Connecticut live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Connecticut 9-3; Cincinnati 7-5

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 9-1 against the Connecticut Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Cincinnati will look to defend their home court against UConn at 7 p.m. ET. The Bearcats will be hoping to build upon the 64-60 win they picked up against UConn the last time they played in last February.

Cincinnati came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes two weeks ago, falling 77-70. G Keith Williams had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UConn ended the year with a bang, routing the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 69-47 on Sunday. UConn G Christian Vital looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bearcats are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Connecticut's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if the Huskies can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $7.50

Odds

The Bearcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last ten games against Connecticut.