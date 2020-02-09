Cincinnati vs. Connecticut odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for Sundays game between Cincinnati and Connecticut.
The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Connecticut Huskies will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET on Sunday. UConn is 12-10 overall and 9-3 at home, while Cincinnati is 15-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. Cincinnati has won five consecutive games and seven of its past eight, while UConn has won two of its last three games after ending a four-game losing streak. The Bearcats are favored by 1.5 in the latest Connecticut vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is 133.5. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. Connecticut picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Cincinnati. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Connecticut vs. Cincinnati:
- Connecticut vs. Cincinnati spread: Connecticut +1.5
- Connecticut vs. Cincinnati over-under: 133.5 points
- Connecticut vs. Cincinnati money line: Connecticut -100, Cincinnati -120
What you need to know about Connecticut
After constant struggles on the road, the Huskies finally found success away from home. They took down the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 72-56, last Thursday. Four players scored in double-digits: James Bouknight (season-high 22 points), Alterique Gilbert (17), Christian Vital (10), and Isaiah Whaley (10). UConn snapped a five-game road losing streak with the victory, and the Huskies made 10-of-22 attempts from three-point range.
What you need to know about Cincinnati
Last time out, the Bearcats escaped with a win against the Wichita State Shockers, 80-79. Jarron Cumberland had 24 points and five assists. He completed a three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to boost Cincinnati to the victory, and Wichita State missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer. Keith Williams added 17 points.
The Bearcats rolled to a 67-51 win over the Huskies the last time these teams met on January 1.
How to make Connecticut vs. Cincinnati picks
The model has simulated Connecticut vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Cincinnati vs. Connecticut? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cincinnati vs. Connecticut spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wichita State vs Houston odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's top computer model simulated Sunday's Houston vs. Wichita State game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000...
-
Marquette vs. Butler odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Duke's Dean Dome double buzzer-beater
Saturday's Duke-North Carolina melodrama was one of the most unpredictable and unlikely outcomes...
-
Southern Illinois beats buzzer for win
Duke's win over North Carolina wasn't the only buzzer beater in college basketball on Saturday
-
Duke-UNC game ends in crazy fashion
How crazy were these two sequences?
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium