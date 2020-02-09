Cincinnati vs. Connecticut odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven model

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Connecticut Huskies will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET on Sunday. UConn is 12-10 overall and 9-3 at home, while Cincinnati is 15-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. Cincinnati has won five consecutive games and seven of its past eight, while UConn has won two of its last three games after ending a four-game losing streak. The Bearcats are favored by 1.5 in the latest Connecticut vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is 133.5. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. Connecticut picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Connecticut vs. Cincinnati spread: Connecticut +1.5

Connecticut vs. Cincinnati over-under: 133.5 points

Connecticut vs. Cincinnati money line: Connecticut -100, Cincinnati -120

What you need to know about Connecticut

After constant struggles on the road, the Huskies finally found success away from home. They took down the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 72-56, last Thursday. Four players scored in double-digits: James Bouknight (season-high 22 points), Alterique Gilbert (17), Christian Vital (10), and Isaiah Whaley (10). UConn snapped a five-game road losing streak with the victory, and the Huskies made 10-of-22 attempts from three-point range.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Last time out, the Bearcats escaped with a win against the Wichita State Shockers, 80-79. Jarron Cumberland had 24 points and five assists. He completed a three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to boost Cincinnati to the victory, and Wichita State missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer. Keith Williams added 17 points.

The Bearcats rolled to a 67-51 win over the Huskies the last time these teams met on January 1.

