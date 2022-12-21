Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Detroit 5-7; Cincinnati 8-4

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will play host again and welcome the Detroit Titans to Fifth Third Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Bearcats should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to regain their footing.

Cincinnati strolled past the La Salle Explorers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 78-60. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: guard David DeJulius (17), forward Viktor Lakhin (17), guard Jeremiah Davenport (11), guard Mika Adams-Woods (11), and guard Landers Nolley II (10).

Detroit lost a heartbreaker to the Eastern Michigan Eagles when they met in December of 2019, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Detroit fell in a 79-77 heartbreaker.

The Bearcats are now 8-4 while the Titans sit at 5-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cincinnati ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.1 on average. Less enviably, Detroit is stumbling into the contest with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.