Cincinnati vs. Drake live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. Drake (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1; Drake 1-0

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 28-6; Drake 24-9

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Fifth Third Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Drake and Cincinnati will really light up the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the Kennesaw State Owls to the tune of 86-55. Five players on Drake scored in the double digits: G D.J. Wilkins (19), G Jonah Jackson (15), G Garrett Sturtz (14), G Anthony Murphy (11), and G Roman Penn (10).

Meanwhile, Cincinnati had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Ohio State Buckeyes took down Cincinnati 64-56.

Drake's win lifted them to 1-0 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.