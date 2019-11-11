Cincinnati vs. Drake live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Drake basketball game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Drake (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1; Drake 1-0
Last Season Records: Cincinnati 28-6; Drake 24-9
What to Know
The Drake Bulldogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Fifth Third Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Drake and Cincinnati will really light up the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the Kennesaw State Owls to the tune of 86-55. Five players on Drake scored in the double digits: G D.J. Wilkins (19), G Jonah Jackson (15), G Garrett Sturtz (14), G Anthony Murphy (11), and G Roman Penn (10).
Meanwhile, Cincinnati had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Ohio State Buckeyes took down Cincinnati 64-56.
Drake's win lifted them to 1-0 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Brother of MSU star Winston dies
The tragic incident took place Saturday night in Albion, Michigan
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall in trouble
Kevin Willard's Pirates play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans on Thursday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...