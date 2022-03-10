Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Cincinnati
Regular Season Records: East Carolina 15-14; Cincinnati 17-14
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates are 1-9 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Pirates and Cincinnati are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 10 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
East Carolina came up short against the Wichita State Shockers this past Saturday, falling 70-62. Despite the defeat, East Carolina got a solid performance out of guard Tristen Newton, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 76-71 to the SMU Mustangs. The top scorer for Cincinnati was guard David DeJulius (21 points).
A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Bearcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won nine out of their last ten games against East Carolina.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Cincinnati 60 vs. East Carolina 59
- Jan 12, 2022 - Cincinnati 79 vs. East Carolina 71
- Mar 07, 2021 - Cincinnati 82 vs. East Carolina 69
- Feb 16, 2020 - Cincinnati 70 vs. East Carolina 67
- Jan 19, 2020 - Cincinnati 82 vs. East Carolina 57
- Jan 05, 2019 - East Carolina 73 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Cincinnati 86 vs. East Carolina 60
- Jan 15, 2017 - Cincinnati 55 vs. East Carolina 46
- Feb 27, 2016 - Cincinnati 65 vs. East Carolina 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Cincinnati 75 vs. East Carolina 60