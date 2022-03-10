Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Cincinnati

Regular Season Records: East Carolina 15-14; Cincinnati 17-14

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are 1-9 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Pirates and Cincinnati are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 10 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

East Carolina came up short against the Wichita State Shockers this past Saturday, falling 70-62. Despite the defeat, East Carolina got a solid performance out of guard Tristen Newton, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 76-71 to the SMU Mustangs. The top scorer for Cincinnati was guard David DeJulius (21 points).

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Bearcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last ten games against East Carolina.