Cincinnati vs. East Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven model

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off Sunday in an AAC matchup at noon ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network. East Carolina is 10-15 overall and 8-5 at home, while the Bearcats are 16-8 overall and 3-5 on the road. Cincinnati thumped East Carolina 82-57, easily covering the 16-point spread, when the teams met on Jan. 19.

Both teams are under .500 against the spread this season, as East Carolina is 11-14 and Cincinnati is 10-14 ATS. The Bearcats are favored by 10 points in the latest East Carolina vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5.

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati spread: East Carolina +10

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati over-under: 141.5 points

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati money line: East Carolina +414, Cincinnati -569

What you need to know about East Carolina

East Carolina was thumped 70-56 by Tulsa on Wednesday night. J.J. Miles scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds, Brandon Suggs chipped in 13 points off the bench, and Jayden Gardner added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Gardner leads the Pirates in scoring, with 20.2 points per game -- the only player on the East Carolina roster over double digits.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Cincinnati rallied to down Memphis 92-86 in overtime on Thursday. Tre Scott was the offensive standout of the game for Cincinnati, posting a double-double on 25 points and 19 rebounds. Memphis led by 10 with six minutes to play in regulation, but Cincinnati came back to force OT.

Jarron Cumberland leads the Bearcats in scoring, at 15.1 points per game, while Chris Vogt and and Keith Williams each add 12.3 points per contest.

