American conference foes match up when Cincinnati (14-6) travels to play East Carolina (11-8) in an early Sunday afternoon battle. The Bearcats' three-game win streak came to a halt in their last outing, losing 61-58 to Temple. Meanwhile, Memphis defeated East Carolina, 71-54, and the Pirates are currently on a three-game slide.

Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET from Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Cincinnati is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. East Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 139.

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina spread: Cincinnati -5.5

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina over-under: 139 points

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina money line: Cincinnati -230, East Carolina +190

ECU: The Over is 5-1 in Pirates' last 6 home games

CIN: The Bearcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

Why Cincinnati can cover



Cincinnati has been extremely solid this year and the Bearcats have won three of their last four games. In the Jan. 20 victory over Tulsa, the Bearcats had their best offensive showcase of the season. They dropped 90 points, shot 47 percent from the field, and knocked down 16 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Mason Madsen gave Cincinnati a spark off the bench, recording a season-high 14 points while shooting 4-for-5 from long range.

Junior guard Mika Adams-Woods had 14 points and dished out a season-best seven assists in that victory. Cincinnati was led in the scoring department by junior guard Jeremiah Davenport in the win. The Ohio native finished with a team-best 24 points and six boards. Davenport also found his stroke from beyond the arc, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point land.

Why East Carolina can cover

Sophomore guard Tristen Newton is third in the American Conference in scoring (17.7) along with 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Newton has scored in double figures in 18 of 19 games, including five outings with more than 20 points. In the Jan. 18 loss to UCF, Newton finished with 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists. He shot 10-for-19 from the field and 5-for-10 from deep. Newton has also logged two or more steals in four of his last five games.

Senior forward Vance Jackson is second on the team in scoring (11.6) and first in 3-point percentage (.426). Jackson has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in eight games so far. The California native had a monster performance in the Jan. 12 meeting against Cincinnati. Jackson had a season-high 35 points, nine rebounds, and shot 8-for-11 from downtown.

How to make East Carolina vs. Cincinnati picks

