Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 1-1; Cincinnati 2-0

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at noon ET Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Colonels will be looking to regain their footing.

Eastern Kentucky was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 66-60 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland State Vikings at home this past Thursday as they won 69-58.

Eastern Kentucky is now 1-1 while Cincinnati sits at 2-0. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.3 on average. But Cincinnati enters the contest with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.