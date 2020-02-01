Cincinnati vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Houston 17-4; Cincinnati 13-7
What to Know
The #21 Houston Cougars are staying on the road this evening to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 6 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Houston skips in on five wins and Cincinnati on three.
The Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, winning 69-59. Guard Caleb Mills (18 points) was the top scorer for Houston.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats made easy work of the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday and carried off a 65-43 victory. Guard Jarron Cumberland took over for Cincinnati, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with nine rebounds.
The wins brought Houston up to 17-4 and Cincinnati to 13-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the game with 5.5 blocked shots per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Cincinnati is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won six out of their last ten games against Houston.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Cincinnati 69 vs. Houston 57
- Mar 10, 2019 - Houston 85 vs. Cincinnati 69
- Feb 10, 2019 - Houston 65 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Mar 11, 2018 - Cincinnati 56 vs. Houston 55
- Feb 15, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. Cincinnati 62
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cincinnati 80 vs. Houston 70
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cincinnati 65 vs. Houston 47
- Jan 07, 2017 - Cincinnati 67 vs. Houston 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Houston 69 vs. Cincinnati 56
- Jan 13, 2016 - Cincinnati 70 vs. Houston 59
