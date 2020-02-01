Cincinnati vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Houston 17-4; Cincinnati 13-7

What to Know

The #21 Houston Cougars are staying on the road this evening to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 6 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Houston skips in on five wins and Cincinnati on three.

The Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, winning 69-59. Guard Caleb Mills (18 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats made easy work of the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday and carried off a 65-43 victory. Guard Jarron Cumberland took over for Cincinnati, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with nine rebounds.

The wins brought Houston up to 17-4 and Cincinnati to 13-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the game with 5.5 blocked shots per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Cincinnati is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Cincinnati have won six out of their last ten games against Houston.