Who's Playing

Houston @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Houston 15-1; Cincinnati 11-5

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cincinnati and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats haven't won a game against Houston since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Cincinnati beat the Wichita State Shockers 70-61 on Thursday. Four players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard Jeremiah Davenport (22), forward Viktor Lakhin (14), guard Landers Nolley II (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).

Meanwhile, Houston couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-53 stomp they dished out against the SMU Mustangs at home on Thursday. The Cougars were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why. Among those leading the charge for them was forward Jarace Walker, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Walker hadn't helped his team much against the UCF Knights on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 11-5 and Houston to 15-1. In their victory, Cincinnati relied heavily on Jeremiah Davenport, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points. Houston will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 17 games against Cincinnati.