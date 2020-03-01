Cincinnati vs. Houston odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions by model on 66-40 run

A share of first place in the American Athletic Conference is on the line when the Cincinnati Bearcats battle the No. 25 Houston Cougars on Sunday in Houston. The Bearcats (18-9), who are one-half game behind Tulsa and tied for second with Houston at 11-4, are 4-5 on the road, while the Cougars (21-7), who are looking for their second consecutive first-place finish, are 12-2 at home.

Tip-off from the Fertitta Center is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati beat Houston 64-62 on Feb. 1. The Cougars are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134. Before making any Houston vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Cincinnati vs. Houston. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Houston vs. Cincinnati.

Cincinnati vs. Houston spread: Houston -6.5

Cincinnati vs. Houston over-under: 134 points

Cincinnati vs. Houston money line: Cincinnati +240, Houston -310

CIN: Cincinnati is averaging 73.5 points per game

HOU: Houston is fourth in the nation in total rebounds at 41.3 per game

Why Houston can cover

With a win, the Cougars would become the 18th team in school history to register 22 or more wins in a season and the fourth under coach Kelvin Sampson, who is in his sixth season at Houston. During his tenure, the Cougars have compiled a 137-59 record (.699) and have made NCAA Tournament appearances the past two seasons. For his career, Sampson has registered a 637-329 record and is tied with Marv Hashman with 637 career wins, which is 45th in NCAA history.

Redshirt freshman guard Caleb Mills leads Houston in scoring at 13.2 points, which ranks 14th in the American Athletic Conference, and is averaging 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is averaging 24 points over the past two games, including a 27-point performance in a 76-43 win over Tulsa on Feb. 19.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Even so, the Cougars aren't a lock to cover the Houston vs. Cincinnati spread. That's because Cincinnati has dominated Houston through the years and leads the all-time series 33-5, including 14-4 in Houston. The Bearcats have been solid on the road of late and have won four of six away from home. Cincinnati has clinched its 12th straight winning season and is closing in on its 10th consecutive 20-plus win season. The Bearcats are also eyeing their 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Senior forward Tre Scott was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll for the fourth time since the start of conference play. Over the last five games, Scott is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 15.2 rebounds and two steals, while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range. For the season, he is averaging 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

How to make Cincinnati vs. Houston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Cincinnati's Rob Banks will score nearly six points more than his average, while Houston's Dejon Jarreau will better his average by one point. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Houston? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Cincinnati spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.