The sixth-ranked Houston Cougars will try to bounce back from a tough loss when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday in an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Cougars (17-3, 11-3) dropped a 68-63 decision to unranked Wichita State on Thursday, falling a game behind the Shockers atop the AAC standings. Houston is one of the nation's best defensive teams, allowing less than 58 points per game while scoring nearly 76. The Bearcats (7-7, 5-4) have struggled through the disruptions this season but have won four straight, edging UCF 69-68 in their last outing.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center in Houston. The Cougars are a 13-point favorite in the latest Cincinnati vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 135.5. Before you make any Houston vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cincinnati vs. Houston spread: Houston -13

Cincinnati vs. Houston over-under: 135.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Houston money line: Houston -1000; Cincinnati +650

CIN: G David DeJulius has scored at least 12 in four of the past five games.



HOU: G DeJon Jarreau is averaging 19.3 points over the past three games.

Why Houston can cover

Houston is 13-6 against the spread, and the defense has been impeccable all season. The Cougars entered the weekend second in the nation in allowing 57.9 points per game, and they face a Cincinnati team that scores 68.9 (243rd). Houston leads the nation in opponent shooting percentage (36.7) and three-point shooting (26.7) while Cincinnati ranks 229th (43.0) and 327th (28.6), respectively. The Cougars also get 8.6 steals per contest, with six players averaging at least one.

The Cougars run a guard-heavy lineup led by Quentin Grimes, who scores 16.7 points and pulls down 6.3 rebounds per game. He and Marcus Sasser also team up as a potent outside shooting duo. Grimes has hit 37.1 percent of his 132 attempts, while Sasser is at 35.7 on a team-high 140. DeJon Jarreau contributes across the board, averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and a team-high 4.2 assists. Forward Justin Gorham leads the AAC with 9.9 rebounds per game.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati is 2-2 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and five of its seven wins came in the past six games. The Bearcats have allowed more than 70 points just once in that span, and that was in the loss to AAC leader Wichita State. The Bearcats have strong leadership in guards Keith Williams, the leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, and David DeJulius, who averages a team-high 4.7 assists. They also combine for 9.2 rebounds.

The Bearcats are rested and healthy, and they face a Houston team that is 1-6 against the spread with the rest disadvantage. Williams and DeJulius each scored 14 points against UCF last weekend, and center Christian Vogt had 11 points and seven rebounds. The 7-foot-1 senior clogs the middle and is one of seven Bearcats scoring at least six points per game. He blocks 1.1 shots per contest and grabs 4.1 rebounds, and the Cougars don't have a player who can match his size.

