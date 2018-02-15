Cincinnati vs. Houston odds: Picks from model that nailed Texas Tech over OU

Two of the hottest teams in college basketball continue their march towards the NCAA Tournament when Houston hosts No. 5 Cincinnati at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night on CBS Sports Network. Cincinnati is favored by three, up half-a-point from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored is 131.5, down half-a-point from the open.



Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on its A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it.



That wasn't a fluke, either. This week alone, the model has already nailed Texas Tech (-7) covering a big spread against Oklahoma and Auburn's historic double-digit victory and cover over Kentucky (+9). Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.



Now the model has simulated Houston vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and locked in its picks.



We can tell you it is projecting 132 total points to be scored, meaning the over should clear by half-a-point. But its stronger pick for this matchup is for one side of the spread, saying you can bank on one team covering well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get that pick over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account Houston's strong run through the American Conference that includes five wins in its last six games.



The Cougars are one of the nation's top defensive squads, giving up just 65 points per game. And their dominance on the glass certainly helps in that area. They are ranked 28th nationally with nearly 40 boards per game as a team.



But just because the Cougars have been playing extremely well doesn't mean that they will be able to cover the spread or pull off an upset.



The Bearcats are on a dominant 16-game winning streak that includes a 10-point victory over Houston on Jan. 31. And they are even more impressive defensively, giving up an average of just 55.9 points, good for second in the nation in scoring defense.



The Bearcats have a 13-7 record against the spread as favorites this season, so something will have to give when they meet the Cougars in this huge conference showdown.



So which side of Houston-Cincinnati do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Houston-Cincinnati spread is cashing almost 55 percent of the time, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.