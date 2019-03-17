Cincinnati vs. Houston score: Bearcats win second straight AAC Championship

For the second straight year, Cincinnati defeated Houston in the AAC Tournament finale, winning 69-57. Jarron Cumberland scored 33 points in the win and added eight rebounds.

Houston won the first two meetings between the two teams this year, but Cincinnati won the most important one. Jerry Palm projected Cincinnati to be a 5 seed, and Houston a 3 seed, before the AAC final.

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 11 -- No. 2 Cincinnati 69, No. 1 Houston 57

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58

Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45

Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55

Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74

Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74

First round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68

Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65

Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57