Cincinnati vs. Houston score: Bearcats win second straight AAC Championship
All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament title game
For the second straight year, Cincinnati defeated Houston in the AAC Tournament finale, winning 69-57. Jarron Cumberland scored 33 points in the win and added eight rebounds.
Houston won the first two meetings between the two teams this year, but Cincinnati won the most important one. Jerry Palm projected Cincinnati to be a 5 seed, and Houston a 3 seed, before the AAC final.
Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.
2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 AAC Tournament results, scores
AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- No. 2 Cincinnati 69, No. 1 Houston 57
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58
Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74
Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74
First round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled Sunday during the Selection Show on CBS
-
MSU's Ahrens sustains nasty leg injury
Ahrens left the game with an apparently injured ankle on a stretcher in the first half
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get in on the March Madness fun
-
Virginia Tech gets starting guard back
Robinson missed 12 games with a foot injury
-
2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament title game
-
Auburn wins SEC Championship over Vols
The Volunteers squander a chance to be considered for a No. 1 seed