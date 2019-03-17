Cincinnati vs. Houston score: Bearcats win second straight AAC Championship

All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament title game

For the second straight year, Cincinnati defeated Houston in the AAC Tournament finale, winning 69-57. Jarron Cumberland scored 33 points in the win and added eight rebounds. 

Houston won the first two meetings between the two teams this year, but Cincinnati won the most important one. Jerry Palm projected Cincinnati to be a 5 seed, and Houston a 3 seed, before the AAC final.

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
All times Eastern; some start times approximated

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- No. 2 Cincinnati 69, No. 1 Houston 57

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58 
Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74
Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74

First round -- Thursday, March 14  
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57

