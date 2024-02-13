We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is 15-8 overall and 12-3 at home, while Iowa State is 18-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. This will be the first time these newly-minted conference foes have played since a home-and-home series in 2015 and 2015.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State spread: Cincinnati -1.5

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State over/under: 136.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State money line: Cincinnati -125, Iowa State +104

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Last Saturday, the Bearcats couldn't handle the Houston Cougars and fell 67-62. John Newman III dropped a double-double on 10 points and 10 rebounds while Dan Skillings Jr. scored a team-high 13 points off the bench in the loss. However, the Bearcats shot just 37.3% from the floor as a team.

Cincinnati has lost four of its last six games and shot less than 40% from the floor in each of those losses. That continues to be an important threshold for the program, as six of the eight losses the Bearcats have suffered have come in games where the team failed to shoot 40% from the field.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Meanwhile, the Cyclones beat the TCU Horned Frogs 71-59 on Saturday. Multiple players turned in solid performances, including Curtis Jones, who scored 13 points to go along with two steals off the bench. Tre King led the team with 15 points on the night and Keshon Gilbert had 13 points and seven assists.

Iowa State shot 50% from the floor as a team and assisted on 20 of its 24 made field goals. It was a season-high in assists-to-FGM. The Cyclones have now won five of their last six games and enter Tuesday's battle sitting second in the Big 12 standings at 7-3 in league play. Cincinnati is 11th at 4-6.

