Who's Playing

Memphis @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Memphis 14-5; Cincinnati 14-6

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2020. The Bearcats and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Cincinnati didn't have too much trouble with the South Florida Bulls on the road on Wednesday as they won 85-69. Guard David DeJulius and guard Landers Nolley II were among the main playmakers for Cincinnati as the former had 21 points and seven assists and the latter had 21 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday, winning 88-78. It was another big night for Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 15 boards.

The Bearcats are now 14-6 while the Tigers sit at 14-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cincinnati enters the contest with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 13 games against Memphis.