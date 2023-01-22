Who's Playing

Memphis @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Memphis 14-5; Cincinnati 14-6

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a contest against the Memphis Tigers since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Bearcats and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Cincinnati didn't have too much trouble with the South Florida Bulls on the road this past Wednesday as they won 85-69. Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to guard David DeJulius, who had 21 points and seven assists, and guard Landers Nolley II, who had 21 points and six assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis picked up an 88-78 victory over the Wichita State Shockers this past Thursday. It was another big night for Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 15 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bearcats are expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Tigers have struggled against the spread on the road.

Cincinnati is now 14-6 while Memphis sits at 14-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cincinnati comes into the matchup boasting the 29th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11. But Memphis enters the contest with 16.3 takeaways on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 13 games against Memphis.