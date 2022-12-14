Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-5; Cincinnati 6-4

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Miami (Ohio) will be seeking to avenge the 59-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of last year.

The RedHawks took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging an 85-49 win over the Calumet College Crimson Wave.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 80-77 to the Xavier Musketeers. That makes it the first time this season Cincinnati has let down their home crowd. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard David DeJulius, who had 22 points, and forward Viktor Lakhin, who had 16 points along with eight boards.

Miami (Ohio) is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Miami (Ohio)'s victory lifted them to 4-5 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 16.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.