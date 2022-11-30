Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Cincinnati

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 1-5; Cincinnati 4-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET. The Bearcats will be strutting in after a win while New Jersey Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cincinnati has more to be thankful for after their game against the Louisville Cardinals last week. Cincinnati took down U of L 81-62. Four players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard David DeJulius (26), guard Landers Nolley II (21), forward Viktor Lakhin (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (10). David DeJulius' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 62-57 to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Bearcats' victory brought them up to 4-3 while New Jersey Tech's loss pulled them down to 1-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati enters the contest with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.